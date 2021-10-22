Teen injured in Evans shooting

Four teenagers were walking near 41st Street Road and Belmont Avenue when someone in a vehicle shot at them, according to police.

EVANS, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night, according to the Evans Police Department (EPD).

No suspect was in custody in the shooting that happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near 41st Street Road and Belmont Avenue, police said. That's in a residential area and next to Green Meadows Open Space.

Four teenage boys were walking in the area when a vehicle drove past them and someone in the vehicle fired a single shot, EPD said in a news release.

One of the boys was hit and injured, and the other three fled and were later found safe, police said.

The injured boy was taken to a local hospital, and then was flown by helicopter by a trauma center in Denver. He was listed as stable. EPD didn't release more details on the boy's condition.

EPD's investigations unit was gathering information on the vehicle from witness interviews and surveillance footage, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Detective Brad Rodriguez at 970-339-2441. Tipsters can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or nocrimestoppers.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.