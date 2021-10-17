Multiple apartments hit by gunfire in Northglenn

Police said the drive-by shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Pinnacle Creek townhomes at West 112th Avenue and Huron Street.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police are investigating after multiple townhomes were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning in Northglenn.

Several apartments had multiple bullet holes in them. No injuries were reported.

“I got six,” Carol Ingwersen, who has lived at the complex for seven years, said. “My front door has a bullet hole in it that goes through the outside door and all the inside door and then the ceiling.”

When Ingerwsen heard the gunshots early in the morning, she thought something had fallen off of the cupboards or her bookshelves instead.

“Then all of a sudden I see the police cars and the lights and everything. So I opened my door and came out and asked what was going on,” Ingerwsen said.

She learned later that hers was one of multiple units hit. She said she has never encountered anything like this in all of her years living in the building.

Other neighbors recognized the sound right away, and were startled after the first bullet rang out.

“It was accompanied with a car actually rushing off,” said Tony Raychev, who immediately checked on his daughter once he woke up.

He and his family are unsure if they will stay at their apartment for the next few nights.

“We don’t know, but it’s definitely not a pleasant feeling. We don’t know if that’s going to be followed up with, if there is going to be a follow-up. We will have to sit down and talk,” Raychev said.

Tenants who spoke to 9NEWS were told by police it was very likely the shooting was targeted. However, police would not confirm any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.