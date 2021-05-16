Trial to begin in shooting that killed 2 and injured officer, 8-year-old boy

D'Marcus Jones-Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting near UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The trial begins Monday in a 2018 shooting near the Anschutz medical campus in which two men died and an Aurora Police officer and an 8-year-old boy were injured.

D'Marcus Jones-Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 31, 2018, shooting. The trial is scheduled for 10 days in Adams County court.

Anthoni Readus, 25, and Wayne Carter, 19, died in the shooting that began with a report of a physical disturbance near UCHealth University of Colorado hospital.

APD was dispatched just before 5:15 p.m. that day to the 1900 block of Peoria Street. An officer heard gunshots coming from the alley at Paris Street and headed that direction. The officer found multiple people with gunshot wounds, including the 8-year-old boy, APD said at the time.

A short time later, the officer encountered an armed man, and the pair exchanged gunfire, APD said. The officer was hit in the bulletproof vest and was released from the hospital the day after, APD said.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Brown-Jones was charged in September 2018 with:

Two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation

Two counts of first-degree murder with extreme indifference

Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault of a peace officer

Three counts of first-degree assault

Child abuse

Harassment

Seven counts of crime of violence

