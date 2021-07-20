Man killed in 'brazen' Fort Collins shooting

Police are looking into whether the July 19 shooting is connected to an earlier homicide on July 5.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police (FCPS) are asking for help identifying a man who could be connected to two recent homicides.

Just before 11 a.m. on July 19, officers with FCPS responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of South College Avenue and found a deceased person outside a McDonald's restaurant.

“What makes this incident even more disturbing is the brazen nature of the attack,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Swoboda. “This violent act occurred in broad daylight, along a major corridor with multiple people around. We need the public’s help in identifying this killer so we can remove him from the streets to prevent him from possibly hurting anyone else.”

The death is being investigated as a homicide. The Larimer County Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death once next of kin have been notified.

FCPS released a photo of the suspect and said they're not sure if the suspect and victim have any connection.

The suspect has a shaved head and burn scars on his face, according to FCPS, and he was last seen driving a stolen Silver 2014 Honda CRV with Missouri license plate TE5Y1P.

They're also looking into whether the July 19 shooting is related to an earlier homicide. Todd Stout, 58, was found stabbed to death under a bridge in the 4600 block of Mason Street near the South Transit Center on July 5.

In both cases, the victims were experiencing homelessness, according to FCPS.

Anyone with information about the suspect or either of these two crimes is asked to contact the FCPS Tip Line at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. Anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect, in this case, may be eligible for a cash reward.