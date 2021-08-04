Fort Collins Police looking for driver who may have left scene of crash that killed skateboarder

Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash Wednesday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is looking for a driver who may have left the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday night that left a skateboarder dead.

According to a release from FCPS, officers learned of a collision between a skateboarder and a vehicle near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and West Elizabeth Street at around 8:22 p.m.

Police found the skateboarder in the road. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

FCPS said the skateboarder was in the road when he was hit by multiple vehicles traveling eastbound on West Elizabeth Street. They were trying to determine whether all of the vehicles involved were accounted for or if there had been any that left the scene, according to police.

On Thursday, FCPS said investigators were looking for an additional vehicle that may have been involved. They said they suspect it was likely a lower-speed collision that caused minimal damage to the the vehicle.

Police said they are now looking for video, including dashcam footage, captured in that area between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with video or tips that could help investigators is asked to call Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224. People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.