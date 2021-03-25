Denver police ask for help finding driver in deadly hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed early on March 11 in the 2600 block of North Colorado Boulevard, according to DPD.

DENVER — It's been two weeks since a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene on North Colorado Boulevard, and the Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding the person who did it.

According to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, the driver was heading north on North Colorado Boulevard between East 26th Avenue and East 27th Avenue at around 3:40 a.m. on March 11 when their vehicle ran into someone. The driver took off before police arrived, Crime Stoppers said.

In a tweet on the morning of the crash, DPD said the victim was a man. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet released the victim's name, and no information about the driver or the vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

