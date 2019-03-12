FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A Fort Lupton police officer and an armed suspect were both critically injured during an exchange of gunfire late Monday night, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Officers with the Fort Lupton Police Department responded to a call about an armed suspect in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

They were told the suspect had a gun and was attempting to make contact with someone inside a home in that area, according to GPD.

As officers approached the home, the suspect began firing at officers and one officer was struck and wounded, GPD said. Fort Lupton officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

Both the suspect and officer were taken by helicopter to hospitals with critical injuries, according to GPD.

The 19th Judicial District Incident Response Team is handling the investigation.

