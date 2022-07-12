Woman critically injured in Commerce City shooting

The victim was found in the 7000 block of Grape Street early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after Commerce City police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Grape Street early Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Commerce City Police (CCPD) officers responded to the 7000 block of Grape Street and found an adult woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital and is currently being treated, CCPD said. Police said she's in "grave" condition.

Editor's Note: The Commerce City Police Department previously reported that the victim had died. This story has been updated to reflect that the victim is alive and in "grave" condition.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 303-289-3626.

There have been four homicides in Commerce City in 2022.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

