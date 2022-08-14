2 wounded after masked suspect opens fire on crowd outside Greeley bar Saturday

Arriving officers said the crime scene was "chaotic."

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people were shot outside of a bar in Greeley late Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) confirmed Sunday.

At 11:15 p.m., Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Rancho El Corazon bar, located at 125 E. 18th St. about a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers said the crime scene was "chaotic," but they found two gunshot victims.

The victims were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive, GPD said.

Investigators said that a masked suspect arrived outside the bar in a vehicle, exited the vehicle and fired dozens of rounds from a rifle at patrons standing outside of the bar.

The suspect then fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

GPD said the shooting is not related to a shooting that occurred at Family Dollar on Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information who has not yet been interviewed by officers should call Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.

