Juvenile boy arrested in fatal shooting of juvenile girl

The suspect faces multiple charges including felony murder, burglary and aggravated robbery.

GREELEY, Colo. — A juvenile boy has been arrested after a juvenile girl was shot to death in Greeley late last week, the police department said Tuesday.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Greeley Police (GPD) responded to a home in the 4300 block of 35th Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a juvenile girl who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not long after the shooting, police officers identified, located, and arrested a juvenile male suspect without incident. He was transported to a juvenile correctional facility and booked on charges of felony murder, first degree burglary, aggravated robbery in addition to other charges.

Due the age of the suspect and victim, we will not be releasing their photos or names at this time. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Finch at 970-350-9682.

