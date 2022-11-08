Man with knife shot, killed by officer in Greeley, police say

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on East 20th Street.

GREELEY, Colo — Greeley officers shot and killed a man who had a knife after an hours-long standoff at a home Tuesday, the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team said.

Investigators said just after 11 a.m., officers went to a home in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park on East 20th Street to arrest a person who had warrants. The man retrieved a knife and barricaded himself at the home, investigators said.

After more than three hours of negotiations with the man and the use of less lethal munitions, "the suspect attempted to exit the trailer towards multiple officers armed with the weapon," investigators said.

One Greeley officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect, hitting him. He died on the scene, investigators said. His name has not yet been released.

No one else was injured, investigators said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.