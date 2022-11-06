1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting

The Pueblo Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting.

PUEBLO, Colo. — At about 1 a.m., The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near Nuckolls Avenue in Pueblo, Colorado

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a white sedan that had crashed into a tree.

As officers approached the vehicle, they discovered a passenger suffering from injuries.

Officers also discovered the driver who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger was transported to the hospital.

PPD currently have no suspect in custody and is actively investigating this incident.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Officer once he has been identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

PPD is asking any witnesses who may have more information regarding this incident to contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, please contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

