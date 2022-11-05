Illegal marijuana operation discovered during homicide arrest in Loveland

Philip Gavin Schmidt-Way, 28, was arrested on a homicide warrant out of Wisconsin Friday.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Investigators found a large marijuana grow operation while arresting a Loveland man for the murder of his grandmother Friday.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team assisted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with the execution of an arrest and search warrant in the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said that during the arrest, investigators saw indications of felony level marijuana distribution in the home. The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force got a new search warrant and seized more than 150 pounds of dried marijuana, more than 50 live marijuana plants and several thousand dollars in cash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Schmidt-Way was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime in connection with the killing of his grandmother in Dodgeville, Wisconsin in July 2021. The victim's son, 51-year-old Aric Way, was also charged.

The suspects are accused of using carbon monoxide poisoning to kill their mother/grandmother, who had recently agreed to sell the family farm that Schmidt-Way was supposed to inherit upon her death.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said charges in connection with the marijuana operation are expected later.

