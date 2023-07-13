1 of 3 suspects pleads guilty after man found shot to death in shopping plaza parking lot

A total of three people were arrested after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in an Aurora shopping plaza last summer.

AURORA, Colo. — One of three men who was charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in an Aurora parking lot last summer pleaded guilty this week.

Kion Perkins, 33, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at 13280 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora on July 19 of last year.

Daviyontre Sanderson pleaded guilty Tuesday in Arapahoe County District Court to a conspiracy to commit murder charge. All other charges were dismissed. He's set to be sentenced on Sept. 29.

As part of their investigation, detectives located security video from a nearby business that clearly showed the incident and a vehicle involved. That vehicle, a white Subaru Impreza with front-end damage, had been reported stolen. Investigators put out photos to other law enforcement in an attempt to gather leads.

Daviyontre Sanderson and two others, Tasin Sanderson and Isaiah Rhodes, were all arrested in Denver following a pursuit after shots were fired at an apartment complex on North Ceylon Street on July 26, the records show.

On that night an apartment resident called 911 and reported that five people were outside shooting and that at least one bullet had entered their apartment, an affidavit says. No one was hurt in the incident, according to Denver Police (DPD).

After their arrests, a Denver detective contacted Aurora Police and suggested that the suspects could be involved in their July 19 homicide. He made the suggestion because the suspects lived near where that homicide occurred and had a "propensity to use firearms and steal cars."

Detectives interviewed two of the three suspects and Tasin Sanderson admitted he was involved in the stealing of the Impreza and that he was the one who fatally shot Perkins, an affidavit says.

Daviyontre Sanderson also confessed to his role in the killing of Perkins, the affidavit says. He and Tasin Sanderson both expressed remorse for their actions. Rhodes declined to speak with investigators.

Charges are still pending for Tasin Sanderson and Rhodes. Tasin Sanderson is due in court on Sept. 15. Rhodes has a court date on Aug. 21.