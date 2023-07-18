1 person dead after shooting in Highlands Ranch

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Timber Hawk Circle.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting was reported Tuesday morning in Highlands Ranch.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Timber Hawk Circle which is in the area near South University Boulevard and Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

Deputies located a victim who later died.

One person was taken into custody, but no information about that person or the victim was released.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting are not known at this time, however, DCSO said they do not believe there's any threat to the public.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

