Driver's U-turn resulted in serious injuries to cyclist

Investigators are looking for the driver of a white Kia Sol with Texas plate NPZ 6972 who left the scene.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the driver of a white Kia Sol who was involved in a crash that seriously injured a cyclist Thursday afternoon.

The victim and driver were both headed south on Highway 119 near milepost 33 which is in the Boulder Falls area when the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Aug. 25.

According to CSP the driver passed the cyclist who was riding on the shoulder and then quickly swerved in front of the cyclist to make a U-turn which caused the cyclist to run into the back of the vehicle.

The impact caused serious injuries, CSP said. The man driving the Sol stopped and got out but quickly got back in his vehicle and drove away, CSP said.

The involved vehicle is a white KIA Sol, with Texas license plate NPZ 6972.

Any information with information about vehicle or driver should contact the CSP Denver Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501.

