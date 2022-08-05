Police investigating homicide in north Denver

Police said they haven't arrested any suspects in the woman's death.

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman in north Denver.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 8 a.m. Friday that officers were conducting a death investigation in the 3600 block of North High Street.

At 3:12 p.m., DPD tweeted that the victim was a woman and that her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they haven't arrested any suspects. They also haven't released any information about the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

