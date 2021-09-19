Hunter shot, killed in southwestern Colorado

The Dolores County Sheriff's Office said a man from Houston was shot in the San Juan National Forest Friday.

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. — Dolores County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man from Pennsylvania after a hunter from Texas was shot and killed in the San Juan National Forest in southwestern Colorado.

The Dolores County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said on their Facebook page that they received a call of a hunting accident near the Kilpacker Trailhead at around 10:48 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office said the man who was shot was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Gabrisch of Houston.

The man accused of shooting him is Ronald J. Morosko from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, DCSO said. He was arrested on charges of criminally negligent homicide and taken to the Montezuma County jail.

DCSO said the incident is still under investigation. They're working on the case with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

