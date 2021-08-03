Aurora Police: Racing, weapons reported after 600-800 cars block I-225

The highway has since cleared, but APD said It is likely the group will continue street racing in other areas.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police on Twitter late Sunday said 600-800 cars were intentionally blocking officers from accessing southbound Interstate 225 where there were reports of people racing and waving weapons.

Officers continue to try to manage the situation, APD said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

UPDATE: There are reportedly 600 vehicles involved intentionally blocking the shoulders preventing police from accessing the area. There are reports of fireworks and smoke and weapons being waved. Stay out of area while officers try to address the situation. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 8, 2021

FINAL UPDATE: It is estimated 600-800 cars were involved. I-225 is clear of street racers for now. It is likely the group will continue engaging in street racing in various areas tonight to include the 33rd & Telluride area. Officers continue to try to manage the situation. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 8, 2021

