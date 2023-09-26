Teen pleads guilty to killing man on I-70

Kevin Piaskowski was shot while driving on Interstate 70 near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit on July 31, 2022.

DENVER — A teen pleaded guilty this week to killing a 31-year-old man during a road rage incident on Interstate 70 last year.

Jameel James admitted in a Denver courtroom on Monday to shooting Kevin Piaskowski on I-70 near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit in July 2022. Another driver's dashcam caught the shooting, which showed a Dodge Ram truck swerve around Piaskowski's Subaru Outback. Muzzle flashes and gunshots can be seen and heard in the video.

The Dodge truck, which was reported stolen from Northglenn, then slammed into the back of a semi trailer and crashed a second time into a side wall and an SUV before coming to a stop.

Piaskowski's car was found about a quarter-mile from the first crash. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The arrest affidavit in the case said three bullet holes were found on Piaskowski's car.

> The video above aired Aug. 2, 2022: Fiancé remembers partner killed in I-70 shooting

James, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, ran from the crash scene. Denver Police captured him 12 days later.

James pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces up to 25 years in prison.

“I am pleased that Jameel James will pay a significant price for this senseless murder," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. "I want to thank the investigators and prosecutors in my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department, whose work on the case resulted in this successful outcome. I also want to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Piaskowski."