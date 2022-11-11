Shooting causes closure on I-25

Denver Police said one person was taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed between Speer Boulevard and 20th Street after a shooting Friday night.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of I-25 and Speer Boulevard at around 9:42 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital. It's not clear how seriously he was hurt.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

Heavy police presence on the Northbound side of the highway past 20th. https://t.co/tweSCK4yf4 pic.twitter.com/s4akBWgZyI — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) November 12, 2022

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.