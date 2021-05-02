Man charged with sexual assault of a minor

Investigators are asking for any additional information on the man, including any other crime he may have committed.

DENVER — A Boulder man has been arrested for sexual assault and police are looking for information about any other crimes he may have committed.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Jesse Miles Davis, 45, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor on Thursday.

Davis was also charged with allowing and contributing to the illegal behavior of a minor, JCSO said.

If anyone has information about this or any other criminal incident involving Davis, please call the Jefferson County tip line at 303-271-5612.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

