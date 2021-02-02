Suspect in Conejos County homicide due in court Tuesday

Julius Baroz faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains after three sets of remains were found in Conejos County last year.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — One of three men faces charges in connection with the discovery of three sets of human remains in Conejos County late last year is due in court Tuesday in Alamosa.

Julius Baroz was arrested last month and is being held on a $250,000 bond for suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has a hearing set for 9:45 a.m. where formal charges are expected.

He and CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, were taken into custody by Alamosa Police (APD) officers on Jan. 18.

Julius' brother, Adre "Psycho", was already in custody on unrelated charges, but faces new charges that include two counts of first-degree murder and two additional charges of tampering with deceased human remains.

On Nov. 10, 2020, investigators from Conejos County Sheriff's Office and CBI went to a property near the town of Las Sauces on a warrant related to stolen vehicles and property. The warrant was not related to any missing person cases, however during that search, the remains of Shayla Hammel, Myron Martinez and another person were found. The third victim has not yet been identified.

Martinez was reported missing to the Rio Grande Sheriff's Office on Nov. 8, 2020, the arrest affidavit says. His last known communication was a message on Facebook to Adre Baroz on Oct. 27, an arrest affidavit from APD says.

During the investigation, it was determined that his vehicle was missing from his home, but one belonging to Hammel was there. Hammel was reported missing to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 27, but it was determined she hadn't been seen since October, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a witness who is not named said he was present when Martinez was killed inside the apartment of Adre Baroz at 617 6th St. in Alamosa.

The witness said Martinez was there to buy drugs, according to the affidavit. The witness was "shaking out of fear" because of the tension between Martinez and Adre Baroz, the affidavit says.

The witness said Adre Baroz asked a friend to "get rid of" Martinez's car, but was told his girlfriend (Hammel) was in the car. Adre Baroz instructed the friend to take Hammel to Las Sauces, the affidavit says. Hammel was alive at a home there for at least two days before she was killed, according to the affidavit.

Dominguez is being held on suspicion of tampering with deceased human remains accessory to first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping, according to CBI. He is being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Adre Baroz is being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

Another man who was renting the property where the remains were found in November also faces unrelated charges. Francisco Ramirez, who officials said is a gang member, was arrested on the night of Dec. 11, 2020, in Pueblo.

He hasn't been charged in this case, however, a federal criminal complaint says that Ramirez was an accessory to the murders.

An informant told investigators he tried concealing the murders by transporting the bodies in vehicles, cleaning murder scenes and helping burn evidence, including human remains, the complaint says.