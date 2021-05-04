Lake County coroner resigns after 'decaying body' was found at his former business

Shannon Kent faces felony charges for tampering with a deceased human body.

LAKE COUNTY, Colorado — Shannon Kent, Lake County’s elected coroner who is facing felony charges of perjury and tampering with a deceased human body, and the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, submitted a resignation letter to the county last Friday.

At a Lake County Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday afternoon, Commissioner Kayla Marcella said Kent submitted his resignation effective as of Aug. 1, or when an incumbent is seated in the position.

“At this time, the (board of county commissioners) would like to formally recognize the resignation and invite anyone that feels they can fill that vacancy to submit a letter of interest,” Marcella said.

Kent stands charged with official misconduct, a petty offense, and perjury, a felony, in Lake County, and tampering with a deceased human body, a felony, in Summit County. He was elected Lake County coroner in 2014 and reelected in 2018.

A phone call to the number for Lake County Coroner’s Office was greeted with a recording saying, “The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time. Please try again later.”

