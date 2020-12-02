LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe took several items from two open houses over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, police said he walked through open houses on the 15000 block of West Iliff Avenue and 15000 block of West Warren Drive on Saturday.

He told the realtors that his name was "Thomas Ellington," which appears to be a false name, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s, to early 30s. He was wearing a long sleeved t-shirt with a Patagonia logo on the back.

He was seen driving a silver SUV, according to a post by Lakewood Police.

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Lakewood credit union robbery

RELATED: Man accused of setting fire in apartment arrested after standoff in Lakewood

Police did not say what the suspect took from the open houses.

If you have any information on these cases, please call Det. Byl at 303-987-7261.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS