Teens charged as adults in Walmart shooting that left 2 brothers dead

Damian Wikoff and Dillon Wikoff were found with gunshot wounds outside a Lakewood Walmart on Aug. 23.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The two teens who are accused of shooting and killing two brothers in a Walmart parking lot will be charged as adults.

Because they are now entering the adult criminal justice system, 9NEWS is identifying them by name.

Michael Mendoza, 17, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and four sentence enhancers for violent crime.

The other suspect, identified as 16-year-old Marqueil Banks, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a handgun by a juvenile – second offense, and two violent crime counts.

The shooting happened on Aug. 23 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 7455 W. Colfax Ave. – near the intersection with Wadsworth Boulevard.

According to prosecutors, 18-year-old Damian Wikoff and 17-year-old Dillon Wikoff were found lying down and apparently suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died at the hospital.

Earlier, police said the shooting is not believed to be random, but did not offer additional details. It’s not clear what motivated the shooting.