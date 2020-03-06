Longmont Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for early morning homicide

Longmont Police are looking fro two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide Wednesday morning.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted in connection to an early morning homicide.

Early Wednesday morning, police were notified of a possible shooting that took place in the 1200 block of Hunter Court at about 4:15 a.m., according to a press release from LPD.

The suspects and the victims fled the scene in separate cars after the shooting, police said.

At about 5:45 a.m. police found one victim, a 34-year-old man, dead inside a stolen car, Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said. The car was abandoned in front of a house on Valentine Lane.

Police say the driver of the stolen car fled, and has been identified. The home where the car was located is not connected to the shooting investigation.

Police are looking for two suspects possibly in a white older model Mazda or Ford ranger style pickup 4 x4 with an extended cab.

If anyone has information about these two suspects, please call Detective Matthew Cage at 303-651-8520.