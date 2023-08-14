2 arrested in Montana for Loveland shooting

Ayla Osterloth and Erin Lambertus were being held in a Bozeman, Montana, jail awaiting extradition back to Colorado.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Two people have been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Loveland last Wednesday night.

Loveland Police (LPD) said Erin Lambertus, 27, and Ayla Osterloth, 18, were arrested in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday. The two are from there, police said. They're being held in the Gallatin County jail under no bond holds awaiting extradition proceedings to bring them back to Colorado.

Lambertus and Osterloth are each being held on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

“We moved heaven and earth to take these two suspects into custody to prevent more random acts of violence," said Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran. "I am very proud of our people and grateful for the assistance of law enforcement resources from the state of Montana."

Police said that on the night of Aug. 9, the two suspects drove by and shot at two people experiencing homelessness who were sleeping. The shooting happened in the 800 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

One of the victims, a 47-year-old Loveland man, was struck by the gunfire in his lower extremities, police said. The man was taken to a hospital and later released. The second victim, a 34-year-old Fort Collins man, was not hit in the shooting.

