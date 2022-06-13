Owner of landscaping company arrested for burglary, stealing woman's underwear, Fort Collins Police say

Fort Collins Police said they believe there may be other victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Service (FCPS) said officers arrested the owner of Woodard Quality Landscaping after he was accused of breaking into a customer's home and stealing her underwear.

According to FCPS, 55-year-old Randal Woodard was working on a sprinkler system at a home in Fort Collins on Wednesday, June 8.

Police said the female resident had to leave the home while Woodard was on the sprinkler system.

FCPS said while the woman was away from the home she received a security notification for activity inside her home. From the notification, the woman discovered that Woodard entered her bedroom and stole underwear before leaving, according to police.

The woman immediately reported the incident to FCPS. Police responded to the home to investigate and ended up arresting Woodard.

Woodard was booked into the Larimer County Jail and issued an $8,500 co-obligator/personal recognizance bond. He was charged with second-degree burglary and theft- less than $50.

From the investigation and Woodard's access to homes through his business, police said they are concerned there may be more victims.

“This is a disturbing violation of privacy, and it’s even more concerning when someone frequently works at different homes,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, who leads the Patrol Division. “Our officers and Victim Services team stand ready to pursue justice and provide support for anyone else who may have been victimized.”

Anyone with information on Woodard and other incidents is asked to call may contact the Fort Collins Police Tips Line at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.