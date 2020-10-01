BOULDER, Colorado — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) has reason to believe there may be additional victims after a man was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched a child at a rec center in Boulder last week.

On Jan. 3, officers were called to the North Boulder Rec Center at 3170 Broadway to investigate a report of a male who had inappropriately touched a child in the center’s hot tub, BPD said.

Officers started investigating the allegations and later arrested Brandt Deboard, 41. He’s facing charges for sex assault on a child, third-degree assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Detectives investigating the incident said there may be other incidents involving Deboard touching children the hot tub.

Anyone who may have information about this case can call Det. Beth McNalley at 303-441-3336. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

