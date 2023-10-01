Man found dead from shooting in car in Aurora

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car in the 500 block of Potomac Street.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man found in a car Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened early in the morning in the 500 block of Potomac Street.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car along the block.

Police were not able to share any suspect information or any additional details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

