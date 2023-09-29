Man, child killed in crash

Aurora Police said the crash happened Friday evening at South Havana Street and East Exposition Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a crash in Aurora that killed two people, including a child.

The Aurora Police Department said the crash at South Havana Street and East Exposition Avenue happened at 6 p.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which rolled.

A man and a child were killed in the crash, police said. Others were also taken to hospitals with injuries.

Details about how the crash happened have not been released.

