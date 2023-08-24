91-year-old woman killed in crash with vehicle

Louisville Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A 91-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Louisville on Thursday morning.

The Louisville Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 900 block of Cherry Street at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

When they got there, they found a 91-year-old woman lying in the eastbound lane of Cherry Street with serious injuries. She later died at the hospital.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will release her name.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has video or dash cam footage is asked to contact Officer Marcelo Rainero at 720-668-6051 or mrainero@louisvilleco.gov.

