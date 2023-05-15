Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend near Conifer

Wayne Lotz was arrested after he was spotted driving Michele Scott's vehicle days after she was last heard from, according to an arrest affidavit.

CONIFER, Colo. — A man has been found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend, Michele Scott, in Jefferson County near Conifer last year.

Wayne Lotz, 59, was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the February 2022 death of 55-year-old Scott.

Lotz was arrested after he was spotted driving Scott's vehicle days after she was last heard from, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

Scott was first reported missing on Feb. 13, 2022 by a neighbor who said she had not heard from Scott since Feb. 10.

Around 4:30 p.m on Feb. 14, a deputy saw Lotz driving a red SUV that investigators later determined belonged to Scott. According to the affidavit, the deputy saw a large knife with the blade wrapped in a paper towel inside the vehicle. Lotz also had Scott's credit card in his pocket, according to the document.

When questioned, Lotz said that Scott was on vacation and that he had permission to drive her car and use her credit card, the affidavit says.

Deputies found Scott's body on Feb. 15 in the area of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road, east of Conifer. Her cause of death was not released.

Lotz is a convicted felon with a long history of arrests in numerous states. According to the arrest affidavit, his criminal history includes five prior cases of domestic violence in which Scott is the named victim.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Lotz was found guilty of tampering with a deceased human body, motor vehicle theft, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a financial device. He will be sentenced on Monday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

