Man pleads guilty to killing pedestrian in Wheat Ridge

Joshua Korosec, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts in connection the the Oct. 11 crash that left a pedestrian dead, the district attorney's office said.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty in connection to an October hit-and-run in Wheat Ridge that left a man dead, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Joshua Korosec, 49, pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. He faces up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to a $1,000 for each count.

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 15 in Jefferson County.

Wheat Ridge Police Department said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street on Oct. 11.

The man who was struck died later that day, according to police.

Police said Korosec left the scene, but officers found and arrested him in the area of 32nd Avenue and Lutheran Parkway.

