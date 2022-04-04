Man sentenced for Northglenn crash that killed pedestrian

The suspect pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection with the January 2021 crash that killed a 68-year-old woman, prosecutors said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his SUV in Northglenn last year, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said Isaac Aranda, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection with the crash. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Debra Blanchard, 68, was killed in the crash, which happened January 30, 2021. Police at the time said they responded to a report of a black SUV driving recklessly. Prosecutors said before the crash, several people reported seeing Aranda cross the center lane into oncoming traffic, and other drivers had to make maneuvers to avoid his SUV. At one point before the fatal crash, he hit a car, reversed, hit the car again, and then left the scene, prosecutors said.

The fatal crash happened in the 10400-block of Washington Street at around 11:40 a.m., police said. Prosecutors said Blanchard was walking on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street when she was hit.

Aranda left the scene and eventually ran the SUV into a fence north of Muriel Drive and Washington Street, police said. Officers were then able to block it and take Aranda into custody.

