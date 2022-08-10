Man sentenced to 16 years to life in sexual assaults of 2 girls

Daniel Boerner, 37, was sentenced this week to 16 years to life for incidents that happened in 2020 and 2018.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An Adams County judge sentenced a man to 16 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting two girls – one of them at a barbeque two years ago in Thornton.

A jury found Daniel Boerner, 37, guilty on six counts in May, and he was sentenced Aug. 5, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office:

2 counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust

2 counts of sexual assault on a child

1 count of sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse

1 count of aggravated incest

Boerner sexually assaulted the 10-year-old daughter of a family friend at a barbeque in Thornton on May 9, 2020, by touching the girl underneath her clothing, the DA's Office said.

While that incident was being investigated, it was learned that Boerner sexually assaulted another child two years earlier, when the girl was 8 years old.

"This defendant used the power and stature he maintained in the lives of these young girls to prey on them," said District Attorney Brian Mason, in part, in a news release. "There are no words to describe the disgraceful actions of this defendant, and there's no way to measure what he stole from the victims in this case. I hope they receive some sense of relief that justice was done in this case."

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.