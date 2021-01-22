Man killed in shooting in Aurora

Police said they were gathering suspect information and canvassing the neighborhood Friday afternoon.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD) on their Twitter.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Beeler Street, which was near the intersection with East Colfax Avenue, APD said.

>> The video above is about how to report tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers (and how it works)

When police arrived at the scene, they began canvassing the neighborhood for information on what happened, APD said.

Suspect information was still being gathered, police said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

