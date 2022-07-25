Suspect wanted in 2019 death of roommate in Breckenridge

Miles Fernando Torver (aka Miles James Hippner) is wanted in connection to the death of Brendan Rye, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) is searching for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection to a deadly altercation in Breckenridge in 2019.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Miles Fernando Tovar (also known as Miles James Hippner) of Breckenridge. Tovar is wanted by Breckenridge Police Department (BPD) in the death of his roommate, 29-year-old Brendan Rye, USMS said.

BPD said officers responded around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019 to a home in the 1000 block of Grandview Place where they found Rye, who was unresponsive with significant injuries but did not appear to be shot. A 35-year-old Breckenridge man with a gunshot wound to his leg was also found.

Rye was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to BPD. The other victim's injury was not life-threatening, and he was released from the hospital the next day. A third person who reported the incident was not injured.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tovar on the following charges, according to USMS:

Manslaughter

First-degree burglary

First-degree criminal trespass

Harassment

Torvar is described as being about 5-foot-11, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, according to USMS. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder that reads "In God I Trust," and a tattoo on his left arm which is described as flowing lines from his left shoulder to his left arm.

He has ties to Colorado, New York, Florida and the Caribbean Islands, UMSM said.

Anyone with information on Tovar's location is asked to submit a tip to USMS at 1-877-926-8332 or on their website.

