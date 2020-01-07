Man missing for days found trespassing at house near Peaceful Valley, sheriff's office says

The 29-year-old who had been reported missing out of Boulder was taken to a hospital out of concern for his welfare.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 29-year-old man who was reported missing from a hospital in Boulder was found Monday night trespassing at a home in Peaceful Valley, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital due to minor injuries and concern for his welfare, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

A search for the man started on Sunday when a camp host at the Peaceful Valley Campground told a sheriff's office deputy about a vehicle at the campground that wasn't associated with a registered camper. The vehicle had been there for several days, the release says.

The deputy determined that the vehicle's owner was a man who was reported missing out of Boulder on June 27 after he walked away from a hospital, said a sheriff's office spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the sheriff's office didn't think the man was camping but had parked his vehicle at the campground and then left on foot.

Search and rescue crews searched the area Sunday night and then returned Monday morning to search on foot and horseback, and with search dogs and drones, according to the release. The crews found items that belonged to the missing man but didn't find him. They planned to continue the search the next day.

About 10 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a trespassing report at a home near Peaceful Valley and found that the trespasser was the missing man from Boulder, the release says.

In all, 40 search and rescue personnel searched the area for 10 hours, the sheriff's office said.

The agencies that assisted with the search were: Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Allenspark Fire Protection District, Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, Boulder Emergency Squad, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Colorado Search and Rescue Association, and Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.