Trial for mom accused in QAnon kidnapping plot scheduled for May

Cynthia Abcug of Parker is charged with plotting the kidnapping of her son from foster care.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care is scheduled to go to trial in May.

According to court documents, Cynthia Abcug’s daughter told authorities she believed her mother planned to carry out the kidnapping plan with help from QAnon, a group that has pushed the idea that a deep state is carrying out a plot against former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Abcug’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea to second-degree kidnapping on behalf of her client during an online court hearing in September 2020.

A four-day trial is scheduled to begin on May 16, according to court records.

Abcug was originally arrested Dec. 30, 2019 in Montana on the Colorado warrant. After she failed to appear for a court hearing after posting bail, she was arrested again March 17 in Platte County, Wyo., and returned to Colorado, court documents say.

Abcug’s son was taken by child protective services in May 2019.

In September 2019, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist with the removal of Abcug’s daughter from her care.

The daughter told investigators that a man had a "plan to kidnap Abcug's” son, who was living in foster care, according to the warrant.

Abcug's daughter said her mother "had gotten into some conspiracy theories" and was "spiraling down,” according to the warrant.

Abcug has been released from jail and has been working with social workers to try to gain visitation rights with her two children.

However, Judge Patricia Herron denied a request to change the order that prevents her from seeing them during the hearing in September 2020. She also ordered Abcug must keep wearing a GPS monitor.

Some previous reporting contributed by the Associated Press.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.