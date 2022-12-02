Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter.
The sheriff's office said in a release that it assisted the Elizabeth Police Department (EPD) with an investigation into a possibly suicidal person who was with his five-year-old daughter Thursday.
Their investigation revealed the girl had not been kidnapped, but was with a custodial parent who clearly presented a danger to her.
A Missing and Endangered Alert was issued for the girl.
The Elizabeth Police Department was contacted by a relative of the man in Lone Tree, where the police department had responded to the scene where the 54-year-old man had left personal items and a possible suicide note.
Elizabeth officers searched the town and surrounding area before finding the man's truck at Casey Jones Park in unincorporated Elbert County.
Both the man and five-year-old daughter were found dead.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is being treated as a murder-suicide.
