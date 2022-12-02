Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The sheriff's office said they were both found in the man's truck at Casey Jones Park.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter.

The sheriff's office said in a release that it assisted the Elizabeth Police Department (EPD) with an investigation into a possibly suicidal person who was with his five-year-old daughter Thursday.

Their investigation revealed the girl had not been kidnapped, but was with a custodial parent who clearly presented a danger to her.

A Missing and Endangered Alert was issued for the girl.

The Elizabeth Police Department was contacted by a relative of the man in Lone Tree, where the police department had responded to the scene where the 54-year-old man had left personal items and a possible suicide note.

Elizabeth officers searched the town and surrounding area before finding the man's truck at Casey Jones Park in unincorporated Elbert County.

Both the man and five-year-old daughter were found dead.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is being treated as a murder-suicide.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.