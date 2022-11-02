Appeals court grants new trial after Issue with jury instructions

Brandon Karr was initially arrested in 2016 after a fatal shooting in the 4500 block of Sheridan Boulevard on Aug. 7 in Adams County.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was convicted in 2017 on 12 counts including second-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and assault will get a new trial a Colorado appeals court ruled last year.

Brandon Karr was initially arrested in 2016 after a shooting in the 4500 block of Sheridan Boulevard on Aug. 7 in Adams County. When deputies responded to that area early that morning they found two people dead and four others injured.

Karr and another man Rojelio Heredia were both arrested.

On May 8, 2017, Karr was convicted on the following 12 counts and sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Second-degree murder - heat of passion

Nine counts attempted first-degree murder

Two counts assault

Karr was accused of firing from a vehicle into a crowd as he and a group of friends drove away after a confrontation at a mobile home park. Edgar Munoz, 30, was killed as a result, according to the Adams County coroner's office.

Investigators said Heredia had fired at the vehicle, hitting and killing Karr's cousin, 22-year-old Dustin Karr, according to an Associated Press report.

Court records show Heredia was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree murder on April 7, 2017. Other counts were dismissed.