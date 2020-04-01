DENVER — A man delivering newspapers was shot in the hand Saturday morning, moments before his vehicle was stolen from a northwest Denver neighborhood, according to Kurt Barnes with the Denver Police Department (DPD).

About 4:15 a.m., a Denver Post delivery driver left his vehicle running and was dropping off newspapers in the 4900 block of North Perry Street when another person jumped into his vehicle.

As the delivery driver went to confront the person, Barnes said, the suspect shot through the window and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The delivery driver was shot in the hand. The injury was not life-threatening, Barnes said.

Police said the stolen vehicle was a Chrysler 300. No other suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. That tip line is operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

