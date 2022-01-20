Suspects sought after paintballs shot at King Soopers picketers

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at the King Soopers at West 84th Avenue and North Pecos Street.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Police are searching for suspects after someone fired paintballs at picketers outside of a King Soopers in Federal Heights on Thursday.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at the King Soopers at West 84th Avenue and North Pecos Street.

The paintballs were apparently fired from a vehicle, according to police, but no vehicle description was available.

The Federal Heights Police Department said there were "victims," but it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hit by the paintballs or they were just shaken by the incident.

However, no physical injuries were reported, the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

King Soopers was granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday against the labor union that represents its striking employees, saying that picketers were harassing customers and preventing them from entering stores and parking lots.

A King Soopers spokesperson said Wednesday that the company's team negotiated through the night as it worked to reach an agreement on a new contract with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7.

Thursday marked the ninth day of the King Soopers strike.