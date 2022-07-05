2 apartment buildings evacuated for barricade situation Parker

Parker Police received a call Monday night that prompted an evacuation and shelter in place Tuesday morning.

PARKER, Colo. — Two buildings were evacuated and adjacent buildings were on shelter in place Tuesday morning for a barricaded individual at a Parker apartment complex.

The Parker Police Department (PPD) received a call at Montane apartments at 8:40 p.m. Monday. The apartment complex is at South Parker Road and Cottonwood Drive.

At 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, officers evacuated two buildings and put adjacent buildings on shelter in place.

PPD spokesman Josh Hans did not say what the call was about or what prompted the evacuation because the situation was still active.

It wasn't clear whether the barricaded individual was armed or whether there was anyone else with them.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, and PPD asked people to avoid the area.

