Denver Police need help to identify Oct. 4 Pearl Street shooting suspects

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Pearl Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in an Oct. 4 shooting on Pearl Street.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Pearl Street. That's near the intersection of Pearl and E. Colfax Avenue.

DPD said the suspects are described as Black males who appear to be in their 20s.

Details of the shooting were not released, but DPD said an adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

#DPD Officers on scene at E Colfax Ave and N Pearl St on a shooting. An adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital, non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/bzOBDb1jOZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 5, 2020

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.