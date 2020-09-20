Photographer under investigation for alleged inappropriate interactions with students at Regis Jesuit High School, police say

The school says the photographer was on campus to take photos of seniors for the yearbook.

AURORA, Colo. — A photographer is under investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD) after what Regis Jesuit High School officials are calling "concerning behavior" on the school's campus.

According to an email Regis Jesuit sent to families, the school received reports Thursday from students alleging the behavior by the photographer, who was at the school taking photos of seniors for the yearbook.

The photographer was escorted from campus and APD was contacted immediately, according to the school.

APD confirms a report was generated alleging inappropriate interactions with students. A spokesperson for the department said once the report is approved, it will be sent to their sex crimes unit to determine what, if any, charges will be pursued.

No one is in custody, APD said.

Regis Jesuit officials said the school takes any allegations of inappropriate interactions between students and teachers, staff or other adults contracted to work on behalf of the school seriously, and ask anyone who has information that might be helpful to the investigation to contact APD.