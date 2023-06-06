Pizza delivery driver who stalked customer's daughter, sexually assaulted coworker gets prison time

Cyrus Warren, a registered sex offender, stalked a young girl after delivering pizza to her home and assaulted a coworker.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A registered sex offender and former Domino's Pizza delivery driver was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty earlier this year to charges to related to two different incidents -- one involving a coworker and one involving a customer's daughter.

Cyrus Warren, now 22, was arrested in February 2022 in connection with two separate cases that occurred in December 2021 in Fort Collins. He pleaded guilty on April 7 to charges of sexual assault and attempted trespassing.

>The video above aired when Warren was initially arrested.

He was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections for the sex assault case, court records show. For the trespassing charge Warren received a sentence of 408 days in jail but was given credit for time already served and will not serve any additional time on that charge.

The first incident happened on Dec. 22, 2021, when police said Warren delivered a pizza to a family's home. The family's younger daughter answered the door, and according to police, Warren asked the girl if her parents were home.

He then asked the girl for a hug and picked her up, according to police. Before he left, according to FCPS, he gave the child a note offering his contact information and babysitting services.

In the other case, a coworker told police Warren sexually assaulted her while they were in a parked vehicle on Dec. 23, 2021.

The victim reported that Warren had asked to hang out with her and she agreed to meet up, but instead of driving to their agreed-upon location, Warren drove them to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.