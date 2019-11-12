DENVER — Denver Police are asking for help finding a vehicle they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a 1985 beige or tan Winnebago with Colorado temporary license plate 1612796 hit a woman on West Jewell Avenue and South Tejon Street.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but later died. Her identity has not yet been released.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Medina Alert Wednesday afternoon. A Medina Alert issues an urgent bulletin in the most serious hit-and-run cases.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, police ask you to call 720-913-2000.

